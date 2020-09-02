1/1
SHEILA IVY-STEPHENS
IVY-STEPHENS, Sheila Age 70, of Dayton, departed this life August 25, 2020. She attended Jefferson Township High School '68. She was preceded in death by both parents Harvey & Rose Ivy, sons, Tracy D. Stephens & Shay D. Stephens; sister, Ottie L. Ivy-Finley; and brothers, Harvey Jr., John, Wayman and Louie Ivy. She leaves to cherish her memories son, William A. Stephens III (Billy); and daughter, Rhonda L. Tubbs; two grandsons, Darnell & Jordan Tub; siblings, Mary-Ruth Higgins, Eddie Ivy, Ossie-Bell Pigford, Deacon Michael Ivy and Morris Ivy (Bobie). A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Walk-Through visitation Friday, September 4 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory (2060 Germantown). Service is private for family. Mask are required. Interment at Woodland. www.lusain.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
