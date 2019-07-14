KELCH, Sheila K. Age 79, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on July 10, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born June 18, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Earl J. and Ann F. Brennan. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Richard E. Kelch and her sister Patricia Brennan. Sheila is survived by her children: John Kelch, Patti Bromer (Harry), Nancy Macuski (Paul) and Jeanne Kelch; her grandsons Alex Fernandez, Matt Macuski, Tim Macuski and Sean Macuski; her grand doggies Zoe, Gus, Gracie, and Maggie; numerous other relatives and friends. Sheila earned her Registered Nursing degree at St John's Hospital Nursing School in Cleveland, Ohio. She got married and moved to Kettering, Ohio, and worked at Miami Valley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, primarily in pediatrics. She took some time off to raise her children but returned to Nursing after graduating from St Joseph's Academy of Portland, Maine, with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. Sheila specialized in pediatric home care until retiring. After Richard passed away in 2006, Sheila came out of retirement to help out at the family business, Ashton Pumpmatic, and remained active in the business until shortly before her passing. She loved to spend time with family and loved to do crafts, especially painting ceramics and cross-stitching. She loved to play golf with her husband. Sheila was a past member of Walnut Grove Country Club, as well as being a past president of the Women's Organization at WGCC. Sheila was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering, St. Charles Catholic Church in Kettering, and St. Henry Catholic Church in Miamisburg, Ohio. Her eternal optimism and love touched the lives of many and she will be deeply missed. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Ron Combs presiding. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Luncheon to follow. Burial will take place at David Cemetery at a later date. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful people at Hospice. If desired, memorial contributions may be made SICSA. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News from July 14 to July 18, 2019