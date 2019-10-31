|
|
McBRIDE, Sheila C. Age 65 of Kettering, OH passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at . She was born March 13, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to Dayton and Helen (Mace) Combs. Sheila graduated from Patterson Co-op in 1972, and worked in the Medical Staffing Offices at Miami Valley Hospital, Berger Hospital in Circleville and Kettering Medical Center. She loved to read, listen to books on Audible, find a good bargain thrifting and watch science fiction shows. Sheila loved hosting family gatherings at her house and was famous for her delicious pumpkin bread that was enjoyed by many. Her ultimate love was her family, especially her four year old grandson, who was the apple of her eye. Sheila loved animals, especially Westie dogs, and leaves behind her 14 year old Mr. Riley. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Sheila is survived by her daughter, Anna (D.J.) Norris; a grandson, Connor Norris; a sister, Connie Combs; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Sheila requested donations be made in her name to the Pink Ribbon Girls, 15 S 2nd St, Tipp City, OH 45371 or https://www.pinkribbongirls.org/. At Sheila's request, services will be conducted privately at a later date. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a memory of Sheila or a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019