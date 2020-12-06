MORGAN, Sheila L.



Sheila L. Morgan was born in Beckley, WA, on June 22, 1951. She earned 2 Bachelor's



Degrees and her Master's



Degree in nursing, serving over 35 years and retiring from the Dayton VA. She was known for her strong voice to sing and her Missions Ministry to Serve the Community. She was a member to the True Victory COGIC, Middletown, OH. She departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her life memories: 3 children, Pamela, Misty, Robertson (Markia) Benjamin;



Godson, Elder Kevan B. Beamon; 7 Grandchildren: LeRyan, McKenzie, Kiara, Jordan, Soniah, Shylnne, & Zion. 1 Great-Grand, Rylenn; 5 Brothers, Michael Walker, Bertram (Brenda), Gregory & Donald Knight & Dwight McMahon; 2 Sisters,



Phyllis (Gregg) Trigg and Sheryl Knight and a host of family and friends. Services entrusted to and to be held at Donald Jordan Funeral Home, in Dayton, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Noon. Due to COVID Restrictions the service will be Private.



