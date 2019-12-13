|
SCHRUL, Sheila Kay Age 59, Sheila passed away peacefully, after extended battle with cancer, on Sunday December 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Sheila was born on January 24, 1960 and was the beloved daughter of Kenneth & Louise Whisman. She was employed by a local retailer. Her favorite pastime was fishing with family and going to bingo. She is survived by her beloved friend and caregiver, Marion Spencer Jr. daughters, Cathy & Van Johnson, Missy & Joe Isom, Jenifer Holbrook & Matt, Susie & Kevin Riley, 13 grandchildren, sisters, Roberta Allen of Carlisle, Mary Fisher and her spouse Cass of Franklin, an uncle Carman Gentry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by Grandmother Elise Alexander, Mother Louise Colwell, Brothers Kenneth (Rocky) Whisman and Lloyd Whisman and Uncle Dewey Alexander. Please join us for services on Friday morning December 13, for visitation at 10:00 followed by funeral services at 11:00 at: Brough-Getts Funeral Home, 102 South 2nd St., Miamisburg, Oh 45342.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 13, 2019