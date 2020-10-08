SHEILA SEEGE

1/1
SEEGE, Sheila L. Age 70, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020, following a sudden illness and a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Poindexter & by a brother, Terry Poindexter. She was a longtime member of The Ridge Church in Brookville and she participated in many area Bible Studies. Sheila is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Seege; son, Terrell Seege; mother, Anita Poindexter; brothers, Eddie (Diane) Poindexter, Ricky (Sheryl) Poindexter & Arthur (Jackie) Poindexter; special friend, Mary (Wayne) Thomas and numerous other relatives, friends and her church family. A funeral service will be held 3pm Sat. Oct. 10 at The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Rd. Brookville, OH 45309. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 1pm until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts be given to The Ridge Church. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
