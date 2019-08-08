Home

Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
The Willow Tree
Tipp City, OH
View Map
SHAFFER, Sheila Ann Of Union, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 after a long, brave fight with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at The Willow Tree in Tipp City, Ohio on August 23, 2019 from 6 pm to 10 pm. She was born to the late true & Bertha (Grant) Stout. She leaves behind her husband Dr. Robert Shaffer, her high school sweetheart. They were married for 47 years. Together they had a son Nathan Shaffer (wife Janine) of Branson, MO and daughter Jennifer Shank (husband Dr. Ryan) of Lewisburg, OH. She had five grandchildren, who were her everything; Ethan, Cameron & Madison Shaffer, Avery & Zade Shank. She is survived by her twin brother Rick Stout, brother's Dale and Dan Stout and her sister Pam Long. She was preceded in death by her oldest brother Jim Welch and sister Reva Baker. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a small donation to or your local animal shelter. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
