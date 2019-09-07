Home

Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
MEYER FUNERAL HOME
5864 Bridgetown Rd
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Elliston Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Williamstown, KY
Sheila SHAHBABIAN Obituary
SHAHBABIAN (Nee Denny), Sheila J. Loving wife of Dr. Set Shahbabian for 30 years. Loving step mother of Vanik (Jill) Shahbabian and Lev (Hillary) Shahbabian. Devoted step grandmother of Conor, Sadie, Lyric, Stella and Sophia Shahbabian. Cherished daughter of the late Melvin and Fay Denny. Dear sister of the late Larry Denny. Sister in law of Marilyn Denny. Dearest friend Karri Hetzer. Also survived by her many cousins, other family and friends. Passed away TUESDAY, September 3, 2019 at 67 years of age, in her home, after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SUNDAY from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral Service at Elliston Stanley Funeral Home, 500 N. Main St., Williamstown KY, on MONDAY at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019
