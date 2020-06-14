Sheila WATTS

WAITS, Sheila L. Age 66, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 5, 1954 in Middletown and lived here most of her life. She was employed in Administration-Human Resources at W.P.A.F.B. in Dayton for 25 years, retiring in 2012. Sheila was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #528 Auxiliary. Preceding her in death were her mother and step father, Zona and Howard Dunham; one step son, Cory in 2008; one brother, Stephen Lonicker; and two half-brothers, Larry and Gary Kendrick. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James J. Waits; step son, Matt (Sarah) Waits; step grandchildren, Cameron and Madalyn; sister-in-law, Nancy (Mark) Tannreuther; brother-in-law, Joseph Waits; sister-in-law, Jo Kendrick; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Private entombment will be at the convenience of the family at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.