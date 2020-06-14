Sheila WATTS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAITS, Sheila L. Age 66, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 5, 1954 in Middletown and lived here most of her life. She was employed in Administration-Human Resources at W.P.A.F.B. in Dayton for 25 years, retiring in 2012. Sheila was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #528 Auxiliary. Preceding her in death were her mother and step father, Zona and Howard Dunham; one step son, Cory in 2008; one brother, Stephen Lonicker; and two half-brothers, Larry and Gary Kendrick. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James J. Waits; step son, Matt (Sarah) Waits; step grandchildren, Cameron and Madalyn; sister-in-law, Nancy (Mark) Tannreuther; brother-in-law, Joseph Waits; sister-in-law, Jo Kendrick; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Private entombment will be at the convenience of the family at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved