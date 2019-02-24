WILKINSON, Sheila Age 83, of Middletown, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born November 9, 1935 in Middletown, the daughter of Walter R. and Harriett (Murphy) Rogers. Sheila was a member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years. She graduated from Middletown Hospital School of Nursing in 1956, she received her advanced care of lifesaving and served in many beloved roles in Middletown. Her favorite role was as an RN in the CCU at Middletown Regional Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Markstein of Middletown; son, John (wife, Cindy) Wilkinson; nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sister, Susan (David) Caldwell; sister-in-law, Francie Rogers. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Kenneth and brother, Walter Rogers. Memorial service will be 11 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. Entombment will be at the Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.breitenbach-anderson.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary