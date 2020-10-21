1/
SHELBA LINSMAYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHELBA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINSMAYER, Shelba J.

Age 81, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born to the late Earl and Violet (Sumpter) Lynd in Ironton, OH, in October 25, 1938. Shelba graduated from Ironton High School and retired after 32 years of loyal service to AT&T. She enjoyed going to flea markets and attending services at First Baptist Church of Sugarcreek. Shelba was preceded in death by brother, Leland and Ronald Lynd; sister, Eileen Lynd; and 1 nephew. She is survived by her loving

husband of 49 years, Paul; and 2 nieces. Funeral Service will be held at 5PM on Thursday, October 22 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING with a visitation to follow until 7PM. Burial 1PM on Friday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area, 2555 S

Dixie Dr UNIT 112, Dayton, OH 45409, or American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Cleveland Clinic. To share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
01:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved