BAUMGARDNER, Shelby Jean 65, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 12, 2020. She was born December 25, 1954 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Pearl and Geneva Thomas. Shelby worked as a nurse aide at Heartland of Springfield and Good Shepherd Nursing before retiring in 2018. She loved her children and grandchildren, they were her world. Shelby is preceded in death by her father Pearl Thomas; son Raymond J. Baumgardner; and sister Carolyn Violet. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Raymond E. Baumgardner; mother Geneva Jones; daughter Christina (Lon) Ferguson; brothers Randy (Linda) Thomas and Mike (Lisa) Thomas; sisters Virginia (Robert) Hatfield, Bonnie Hatcher and Tina (Joe) Valero; grandchildren Jordan Sticklen, Bryce Baumgardner and Hayden Baumgardner; special nephew whom she helped raise Chase (Jeanette) Baumgardner; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Private services will be held by the family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Ericksen and Staff for their exceptional care. Arrangements have been entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 14, 2020