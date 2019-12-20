|
GROVES, Shelby Jean "Beanie" Age 72, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Ohio Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home. She was born October 2, 1947 in Middletown, OH to Shelby Ernest and Dorothy (Abner) Kash. She was a nurse for Middletown Regional Hospital. Shelby is survived by her son, Jason (Michele) Groves of Middletown; brother, Terry Maddox; grandchildren, Sierra Groves, Alisa Groves, Jaycee Groves, Haili Groves, Jason Groves Jr., Joshua Groves, Jr., Jacob Groves, Darrien Shackelford, Kayla Shackelford, Justine Bowlin; nephew, Matthew Maddox; niece, Tracy Morris; 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Joshua Groves; sister, Shirley Kash. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00-1:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 20, 2019