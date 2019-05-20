Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Shelby ONEY Obituary
ONEY, Shelby Jean Age 77 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. Shelby was born in Brenton, WV to the late Archie and Virginia Webb on November 13, 1941. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Morgan and brother-in-law, Oley Morgan. Shelby leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 50 years, Russell Oney; son, Donnie Oney of Huber Heights; sisters, Darlene Katsaris of Frostproof, FL, Cynthia "Cindy" (Bill) Meadows of Beckley, WV; nieces, Cathy (Paul) Browning of Matheny, WV and Teresa (George) Craft of Oceana, WV; nephew, Danny Davis of St. Petersburg, FL; and many other loving relatives and friends. Shelby retired after 45 years of service as an office manager for Peffley Ford. She loved angels and her family takes great peace in that she is now singing with them in Heaven. Shelby loved flowers and had a great appreciation for their beauty. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Shelby was a loving, caring, and compassionate wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. A Celebration of Shelby's life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Newcomer-North Chapel, Dayton at 1:30pm. Family will greet friends and loved ones for one hour prior (12:30pm - 1:30pm). Shelby will be laid to rest following the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Rev. Tommy Knotts of Brenton, WV for his love, support, and many prayers since Shelby's diagnosis of lung cancer last year. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2019
