STAMPER, Shelby "Buck" Age 91, of Dayton, OH, passed away January 6, 2020 at Miller Farm Assisted Living. He was born March 30, 1928 in Campton, KY, the son of the late Reece and Esther Stamper. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Stamper. Buck is survived by his daughter, Connie Johnson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 6-8 pm at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd). Funeral Service will follow on Friday, January 19, 10 am at Newcomer North Chapel. Burial immediately after at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. See full obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020