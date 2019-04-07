WOODY, Shelby Jean Age 82 of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Hot Springs, North Carolina on November 7, 1936 the daughter of Franklin Paul & Nola Belle (Johnson) Ramsey. She is survived by her children Jerry Woody, Peggy Aten and Kathy (John) Bowen; grandchildren Ann (Bryan) Hill, Jamie Williams, Shelby Jean Tinnes, John (Angie) Woody and James Davenport; great grandchildren Ciera & Michael Williams, Emilee & Jackson Hill, Mya, Madison and Jacob Davenport; special girl Ashley Markowski; sisters Kay Waldroup; sister-in-laws Bonnie Vires and Martha Ann (George) Kiser; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years James R. Woody Jr.; brothers Horace, Billy, John and David Ramsey; sisters Margaret Ebbs, Motel Gregory and Delaine "Dink" Roberts and grandson-in-law Michael Williams. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Della Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Shelby's memory to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 320, Moraine, Ohio 45439. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary