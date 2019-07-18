|
PANNELL, Shelia Gay 78, of Clayton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. She was born, along with her identical twin sister, in Fayette County, West Virginia on Sept. 10, 1940 to the late Virgil and Virginia (Phillips) Cooper. Sheila was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed doll making, sewing and cooking. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Harry Vance Pannell (2014), sisters, Rebecca Sue, Gloria Jean Cooper, brother, Gerald Cooper. Survived by her son, Randall Pannell (Alice), of Miamisburg; daughter, Sandra Comer (Tom), of Clayton; 3 grandchildren, Angie Pannell, Thomas Comer & Lauren Comer; 2 great grandchildren, Zachery Pannell & Sadie Preston; beloved twin sister, Sharon Tincher; brother, Damon Cooper; niece, Jamie Carnvale (Tony); nephew, Christopher Tincher (Jennifer); many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019