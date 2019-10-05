|
DENNEY (Riebe), EA, ATA, ATP, Shelley L. Age 71 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Shelley owned and operated local tax accounting practice, Shelley L. Denney, L.L.C. for more than 35 years. She was lately working with Gudorf Tax Group in Clayton. Shelley enjoyed serving her clients, spending time with family and friends, and traveling. She is survived by her daughters: Christina "Chris" Pfeiffer of Englewood, Kathy (Dave McCullum ) Pfeiffer of Sacramento, CA, siblings: Shirley Riebe-Henry, Michael Riebe (Arlene), Garry Riebe (Rhonda), Greg Riebe (Dee), Nancy Morris (Richard), Natalie Riebe, Melanie Riebe (Scott), Jeff Riebe (Vicky), Nelson Smallman, Nealson Smallman, and Roger Sund (Kathy), and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Michael (Mike) Denney, and parents: Melvin Riebe and Ellen Smallman. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Tim Cain officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Koman For The Cure. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019