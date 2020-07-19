Sherida PROVENS

PROVENS, Sherida A. Sherida A. Provens of Enon, passed away July 12, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 10, 1947, the daughter of Cecil and Marjorie Provens. Sherida retired from WPAFB as an analyst. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, ABWA member, and a Clark County Master Gardener. Sherida was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brother, Joseph (Sheryl) Provens; nephews, Lonnie (Sheila) Mauer; and great-niece and nephew, Logan and Lexie; cousin, Marlene Sisler; and her fur buddies, Beth and Brett. Services will be held at a later date in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com