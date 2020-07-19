1/1
Sherida PROVENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROVENS, Sherida A. Sherida A. Provens of Enon, passed away July 12, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 10, 1947, the daughter of Cecil and Marjorie Provens. Sherida retired from WPAFB as an analyst. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, ABWA member, and a Clark County Master Gardener. Sherida was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brother, Joseph (Sheryl) Provens; nephews, Lonnie (Sheila) Mauer; and great-niece and nephew, Logan and Lexie; cousin, Marlene Sisler; and her fur buddies, Beth and Brett. Services will be held at a later date in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved