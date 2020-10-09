1/1
Sherida PROVENS
1947 - 2020
PROVENS, Sherida Ann Sherry Provens, of Enon passed away July 12, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 10, 1947, the daughter of Cecil and Marjorie (Stoll) Provens. Sherry was a 1965 graduate of Greenon High School, received a Computer Applications Degree from Clark State Community College, a BS Degree in Business from Wright State University, and a MS Degree in Management from Central Michigan University. Sherry retired in 2003 from WPAFB as an Intelligence Research Specialist, National Air Intelligence Center. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, ABWA member, and a Clark County Master Gardener. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brother, Joseph (Sheryl) Provens; nephews, Lonnie (Sheila) Maurer; and great-nephew and niece, Logan and Lexie; cousin, Marlene Sisler: cousins Timothy (Becky) Provens; and her fur buddies, Beth and Brett. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
