Sheridan ELLIS
ELLIS, Sheridan K. Age 58, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. A graduate of Kiser H.S. and retiree of Aramark of Cleveland. Preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister. Survived by four children, three brothers, other loving family & friends. Funeral services, are to be held, at New Life in Christ Community Church, 17 Whitmore Ave., 12 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation 11AM 12PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Life in Christ Community Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Life in Christ Community Church
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
