Sheridan ELLIS

ELLIS, Sheridan K. Age 58, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. A graduate of Kiser H.S. and retiree of Aramark of Cleveland. Preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister. Survived by four children, three brothers, other loving family & friends. Funeral services, are to be held, at New Life in Christ Community Church, 17 Whitmore Ave., 12 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation 11AM 12PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.