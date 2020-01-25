|
O'BRIEN, Sherill Roger 90 of Springfield, died Wednesday in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He w as born December 14, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio. He retired from International Harvester and was a devoted member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. He is survived by his High School sweet heart and loving wife of 70 yrs., Marie O'Brien; children, Vicki (Bruce) Sigman, Ronald (Denise), Robert, and Jeffrey (Beth) O'Brien; daughter-in-law, Nancy O'Brien; siblings, Jerry (Jeanne) O'Brien, Maxine Wells and Linda (Dieter) Stiglitz. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Roger Owen O'Brien, brothers; Loy, Vernon Jr., Richard, Donald and Wayne O'Brien. Visitation 4-7 pm, Monday , January 27,2020 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio. Funeral 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. Burial Sedalia Cemetery, Range Township, Midway, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 25, 2020