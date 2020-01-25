Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union
Burial
Following Services
Sedalia Cemetery
Midway, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherill O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherill O'BRIEN


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherill O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Sherill Roger 90 of Springfield, died Wednesday in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He w as born December 14, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio. He retired from International Harvester and was a devoted member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. He is survived by his High School sweet heart and loving wife of 70 yrs., Marie O'Brien; children, Vicki (Bruce) Sigman, Ronald (Denise), Robert, and Jeffrey (Beth) O'Brien; daughter-in-law, Nancy O'Brien; siblings, Jerry (Jeanne) O'Brien, Maxine Wells and Linda (Dieter) Stiglitz. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Roger Owen O'Brien, brothers; Loy, Vernon Jr., Richard, Donald and Wayne O'Brien. Visitation 4-7 pm, Monday , January 27,2020 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio. Funeral 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. Burial Sedalia Cemetery, Range Township, Midway, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -