|
|
BYRD, Sherley Dean Age 79, of Carlisle, OH; died Monday November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Middletown, OH on June 29, 1940 to the late Grover Cleveland and Ruth Elaine (Fowles) Byrd. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1957 to 1960. Sherley was formerly employed with Armco Steel for 30 years and retired in 1992. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon L. Byrd (2016). He is survived by his two children, Sherri Lisa Profitt (Rick) and William "Billy" Byrd (Flor); three grandchildren, Tyler Profitt, Ian Byrd and Taylor Profitt. Visitation will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH followed by the Funeral Service at 1pm with Pastor Mick Salyer officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park with full military honors. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 27, 2019