Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherley BYRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherley BYRD


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherley BYRD Obituary
BYRD, Sherley Dean Age 79, of Carlisle, OH; died Monday November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Middletown, OH on June 29, 1940 to the late Grover Cleveland and Ruth Elaine (Fowles) Byrd. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1957 to 1960. Sherley was formerly employed with Armco Steel for 30 years and retired in 1992. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon L. Byrd (2016). He is survived by his two children, Sherri Lisa Profitt (Rick) and William "Billy" Byrd (Flor); three grandchildren, Tyler Profitt, Ian Byrd and Taylor Profitt. Visitation will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH followed by the Funeral Service at 1pm with Pastor Mick Salyer officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park with full military honors. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -