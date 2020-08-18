1/1
Sherlie DeLong
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELONG, Sherlie A. Sherlie A. DeLong, age 74, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Lewis and Maxine (Bedwell) Buck. She graduated from Ross High School and was employed for 36 years as a service representative at the Social Security Administration. On August 24, 1968, she married Donald DeLong at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Millville. She is survived by her husband, Donald; two children, Jennifer Lynn (Jeff) Stenger and Walt DeLong; two grandchildren, Andy and Carrie Stenger; two sisters, Wilma Crowthers and Susi Buck; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nancy Adkins. A graveside service will be held at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 am. If desired, memorials may be made in Sherlie's memory to RAMM (Ross and Morgan Ministries), PO Box 41, Ross, OH 45061. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Millville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved