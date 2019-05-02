JONES, Sherman W. 70, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on Saturday, October 9, 1948 in Kimball, West Virginia to Earl and Cora (Duncan) Jones. Sherman worked as a pump supervisor for Moody's of Dayton, retiring after 44 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Sherman loved camping, fishing and playing scratch-off tickets. Sherman is survived by his wife, Mindy Jones; daughters, April (Ricky) Isaacs & Bonnie Gaither; sons, Dewayne Jones, Charles Anthony Jones, Shawn Mabry & Casey Jones; brothers, Donald (Teresa) Jones, Johnny (Lois) Jones, Earl (Denise) Jones & Larry (Susie) Jones; sister, Carol (Marvin) Pierson; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Jones; and one grandchild. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Hurlburt and the staff at Atrium Medical Center for their great care. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 - 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Dennis Whitaker officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary