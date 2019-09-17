Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park.
Resources
Sherman McGEE


1929 - 2019
Sherman McGEE Obituary
McGEE, Sherman Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on August 24, 1929 the son of Moss and Elva (Grimes) McGee. Sherman was retired from Diebold after forty years of service and then was employed as a greeter for Walmart for eleven years. On March 15, 1950 in Manchester, Kentucky he married Frances L. Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Frances L. McGee; three children, Brenda McGee, Lois McDaniel, and Tony McGee; four grandchildren, Christopher (Missy) Riley, Jason Riley, Heather (Joe) Jordan, and Eric Sean McDaniel; three siblings, Bertha Moore, Dallas (Mildred) McGee, and Clara Sturgill; and seven great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Reynolds; son-in-law, Eric McDaniel; grandson, Tony McGee; and great granddaughter, Shelby Jordan. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 17, 2019
