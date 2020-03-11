|
SLUTZKY, Sherrie Allyn Bowen Age 62 of Cincinnati passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 7, 1958 the daughter of Frank A. & Dorris (Smith) Bowen. She was a legal secretary and enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church, Cincinnati. She was a former model for the Heyman Talent Agency, Cincinnati and was a former movie producer. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, James L. Slutzky; parents Frank & Dorris Bowen; step daughter Jennifer; grandchildren Ashley and Sarah; brothers Nate and Aaron Bowen; sisters Renee Fisk and Carrie Hutchinson and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Tom & Ollie Bowen. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Larry J. Rodencal officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sherrie's memory to the Tri Health Cancer Institute, 8240 N. Creek Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020