ARBOGAS (nee: Shockey), Sherry Ann 59 of Lebanon, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born to Edward and Willa Dean (nee: Dye) Shockey on June 16, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH. Sherry lived in the Lebanon area her entire life, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1977 and going on to work as an IT Manager for 22 years at Akers Packaging in Middletown. She also worked for Consolidated Business Products and Palmer Temps- Computer Tutor. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and cooking; as well as watching her son play golf. Sherry was a wonderful mother and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a vibrant and outgoing person. A friend to many and a stranger to no one. Preceded in death by her father, Edward and her husband, Steve Arobgast. She is survived by her loving son, Grant Nisbet of Lebanon, mother, Willa Shockey, one brother, Gary Shockey and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, October 27th from 3:00-7:00PM at the Wildwood Golf Club, 601 Aberdeen Dr. Middletown, OH 45042. Memorial donations may be made to the or to a . The family wishes to thank the for their wonderful care. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2019