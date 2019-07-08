Home

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home Inc
500 Lima Ave
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 422-2626
Sherry BARNES

Sherry BARNES Obituary
BARNES, Sherry K. Sherry Kathleen Barnes, 70 of Ottawa and formerly of Findlay, passed away at 1:32 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. Sherry was born on July 29, 1948 in Long Beach, California to the late Donald P. and Dorothy (Dinger) West. Sherry devoted her life to raising her children. She married Terry L. Barnes and they were later divorced. Sherry is survived by two sons, Charles T. Barnes (Kandice Bluhm Barnes) and David A. Barnes (Chelsea Gossman Barnes), and five grandchildren, Audrey S. Barnes, Cameren T. Barnes, Courtney S. Barnes, Rylee J. Barnes, Bekka R. Barnes; a brother, Terry D. West, a sister, Kim West-Badminton, and a niece Elan Badminton. Sherry's hobbies included genealogy, crocheting, and macrame. She loved going out and tending to her garden. She was active in her faith. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Ave Findlay, Ohio. The funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Bishop Bruce Wilkerson officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com
Published in Journal-News on July 8, 2019
