CAMERON, Sherry Lynn Age 57 of West Chester, passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 21, 1961, the daughter of Richard and Allena (Butke) Bernius. Sherry was a graduate of Colerain High School and was employed as a loan officer for numerous years. She was a member of the Miami Valley Woodcarvers Association. Sherry loved swimming, dancing, taking care of her aquariums and nurturing her plants, and spending time with her family. On November 22, 2006 in Butler County she married Bobby James Cameron. Sherry is survived by her husband, Bobby James Cameron; two children, Alyssa and Brittany Mazzola; three stepchildren, Brandon, Logan, and Morgan Cameron; her Mother, Allena Bernius-Klayer; two brothers, Rick and Matt (Becky) Bernius; her three grandchildren, Gage, Bailey, and Gwen; three nieces, Stevie, Rikki, and Brianna; and one nephew, Michael. Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Richard Bernius. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary