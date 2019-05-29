CLAXTON, Sherry L. Age 66 of Wayne Township, passed away at Hospice of Southwest Ohio on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 23, 1952 the daughter of Howard and Juanita (Griffitts) Thomas. Sherry was employed as a rural mail carrier for the Oxford Post Office, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge 3986 in Hamilton. On October 8, 1971 in Maud, Ohio she married Art E. Claxton, Jr. Sherry enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren, and her many animals. Sherry is survived by her husband, Art E. Claxton, Jr.; two children, Malinda (Mark) Kennedy and Shane (Chrissy) Claxton; five grandchildren, Kody Myers, Caitlin Claxton, Aaron Williams, Cassie Claxton, and Ashlynn Williams; her mother, Juanita Thomas; brother, Chris Thomas; nephew, Eric Thomas; mother-in-law, Ruth Claxton; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Thomas and father-in-law, Arthur Claxton, Sr. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolence can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary