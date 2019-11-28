Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
FRALEY, Sherry Jane 83, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1936 in Centerville, the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Urschel. Sherry was a past member of Bethel Township Ladies Auxiliary for 20 plus years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and loved by many. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents and son Clinton Fraley. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Wayne; children Michael (Leny) Fraley, James (Pat) Fraley, Donald (Roslyn) Fraley, Brenda Fraley and Beth (David) Bonham; grandchildren Michael, Anthony, Jessica, Sabrina, Jeremiah and Forellen; sister Janet Richardson; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10-11am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with a time of sharing beginning at 11:00am. Burial will be in Grayson, KY on Monday, December 2, 2019. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
