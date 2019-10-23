|
FREEDERS (Fouts), Sherry L. Age 70 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was a travel agent for many years and enjoyed fishing. She is survived by her sons: Jeff (Missy Crump) Freeders of New Paris, Kenny (Lisa) Freeders of Kettering, Mark Freeders of New Lebanon, grandchildren: Stacy, Cody, Garrett, Melanie, Cole, Hunter, Mitchell, and Meadow, great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Hunter, and Annabelle, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas O. Freeders, son: John Thomas Freeders, parents: Jerry and Juanita (Voorhees) Fouts and infant sister. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
