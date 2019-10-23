Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Freeders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Freeders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Freeders Obituary
FREEDERS (Fouts), Sherry L. Age 70 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was a travel agent for many years and enjoyed fishing. She is survived by her sons: Jeff (Missy Crump) Freeders of New Paris, Kenny (Lisa) Freeders of Kettering, Mark Freeders of New Lebanon, grandchildren: Stacy, Cody, Garrett, Melanie, Cole, Hunter, Mitchell, and Meadow, great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Hunter, and Annabelle, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas O. Freeders, son: John Thomas Freeders, parents: Jerry and Juanita (Voorhees) Fouts and infant sister. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now