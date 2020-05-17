|
|
LEWIS, Sherry Lynn Age 57, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Sherry was born April 23, 1963 in Dayton to Robert and Phyllis (Hudson) Poffenberger. Sherry loved to shop, had a passion for horses, and quite the collection of Pillsbury Dough Boys. She enjoyed a number of activities, especially playing cards and the game Township. She had an outgoing and friendly personality, striking up conversations wherever she went. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Claudio Antonio Ludizaca, Jr.; and brother, Anthony D. Poffenberger. She is survived by the love of her life, Cayetano Bravo Reyes; daughters, April (Victor) Sacta, Christan Lewis, and Stephanie (Claudio) Ludizaca; grandchildren, Jeremy (Zona) David, Jared, Kristen, Little Victor, Gerardo, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Camila and Ryo; siblings, Carla Payton, Mendy Kinsler, Karen Reese, and Bobby Poffenberger; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Bambi, Snowball, Barbie Doll, and Rambo. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2001 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Services are private. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020