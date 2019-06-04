ROMAN, Sherry Lynn Age 62, of Monroe, Ohio, passed this life after a long courageous fight with liver cancer on Friday, May 31, 2019 at . She loved Jesus faithfully and was a great witness of his love to the very end. Sherry was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 13, 1956 to the late Cecil and Opal Dixon. Her incredible love and example of faith will be deeply treasured and missed by many including her devoted husband, Kendrick Roman; daughter Kim (John) Weed; son Kevin (Chelsea) Case and the grandchildren she adored; Justin, Xavier, Patton, Griffin and Ruby "Rubes", who all loved and knew her as Mamaw. She was also survived by her special cousin Woody (Levaron) Dixon and their daughter LoPell; sisters Jan (Dale) Malcolm, Judy Brees and two other siblings; special friends Shirley (Rev. Steve) Carson, Rev. Matthew (Jessica) McIntosh and so many other people and friends whose lives were touched by her love and concern. A special thank you from the family to the staff at for their tender care, Dr. Benga and staff at UC West Chester Oncology, UC Cincinnati Radiologist Dr. Ristagno and nurse Christy and nurse Shannon. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family, officiated by Rev Shirley Carson and Rev Matthew McIntosh. Flowers can be sent to Rose Hill Funeral Home Hamilton, Ohio and online condolences can be left at rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary