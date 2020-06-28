SHERRY MAUPIN

MAUPIN, Sherry D. 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born March 2, 1942 in Medway, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene & Marietta (Landsidel) Maupin. She is survived by two brothers, Jody Maupin, Mark (Dawn) Maupin; a sister, Nancy (Keith) Perrin; a niece, a great niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.