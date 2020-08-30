1/
SHERRY ROTUNNO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTUNNO, Sherry J. Sherry J. Rotunno, age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully August 15th at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family and friends, ending a years long battle with cancer. She was born April 5th 1951, in Hebron, Kentucky. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Rotunno and son, Stefan Rotunno and sister-in-law, Barbara Frantz. Also by her siblings, Donna Coleman, Brenda Henson, Margie Henson McMeans, Greg Henson, Robert Henson and Jimmy Henson. She was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Henson. She fought hard and never gave up. Sherry was employed as a cashier by Kroger for 21 years. She loved the music of the Beatles, attending concerts and enjoying fine restaurants. She also loved keeping up with her social media friends on Pinterest. She will be forever loved and missed. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held after the pandemic subsides.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved