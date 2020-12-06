1/1
Sheryl Eldridge-Clark
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELDRIDGE-CLARK,

Sheryl L. "Sheri"

45, of Springfield, passed away December 2, 2020, in her home. She was born on November 5, 1975, in Springfield, the daughter of James and Sharon (Riggle) Eldridge. Sheri graduated from Kenton Ridge High School and had worked at Buck Creek Carry-Out. She was artistically brilliant and an avid knitter and crocheter. She was very involved with the SCA and enjoyed doing volunteer work for conservation groups, DU and NWTF. Survivors include her loving husband of 17 years, Rance R. Clark; mother, Sharon Eldridge; sister, Teresa Miller; half-brother, William Eldridge; sister-in-law, Debbie Rothgeb; nephew and nieces, Matthew Miller, Stephanie Miller, and Brittany Rothgeb; beloved

fur-babies, Frank, Tucker, and Abby; and several other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by half-sister, Tammy Eldridge-Granthom, and by her father. A private wake will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved