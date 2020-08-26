1/1
SHIRENE FOGARTY
FOGARTY, Shirene F. Shirene F. Fogarty, age 40, of Hamilton, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital - Fairfield. She was born on December 27, 1979, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Darrell and Rose (Womacks) Roark. Shirene attended Hamilton High School, where she graduated in 1998. She married Sean W. Fogarty on August 5, 2006, in New Miami, Ohio. Shirene worked at LCNB National Bank for 16 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, spending time with her family, and camping. Shirene is survived by her husband, Sean Fogarty; daughter, Reanna Wolfe; son, Cullen Fogarty; brother, Daren Roark (Ashley Clemons); and parents, Darrell and Rose Roark. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Animal Friends Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
