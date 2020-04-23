Home

Shirlene Common

Shirlene Common Obituary
COMMON, Shirlene M. Age 82, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. She was a graduate of Fairmont High School and retired from Dayco. Shirlene enjoyed movies, reading, crossword puzzles, watching football games, especially her husband's beloved Cleveland Browns, and going to garage sales. She always looked forward to her annual garage sale. Shirlene was a fun loving woman who knew no strangers. She loved to talk to everyone, especially Betty B., Elaine, Betty M. and Maude. Shirlene spent 48 wonderful years with the love of her life Doug, who preceded her in death, along with her precious dog, Annie. Shirlene was also preceded in death by her loving mother, Pearl Conley; her sister, Janet Lewis; and her mother- and father-in-law, Dick and Kate Common. She is survived by nephews, Kent Common Jr., and Bob Horner Jr.; nieces, Kacie Common and Christine (Steve) Holmes; and cousin, Sylvia Common. Special thanks go out to the staff at Trinity Community and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their exceptional care. Services for Shirlene will be held privately due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
