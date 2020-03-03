|
ALLEN (Smith), Shirley Ann Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Allen, son Harold, sisters Carolyn and Pam, daughter-in-law Cathy, her parents Noah W. and Vivian A. (Risden) Smith. She is survived by sons Roger (Julia) Allen of Kettering, Michael (Ivy) Allen of West Alexandria, Tim (Jerry) Allen of West Liberty. Daughters Sherry Allen, Erin Allen and Debbie Allen all of Dayton. Brothers Johny (Theresa) Smith of Dayton, Rick (Lequetta) Smith of Danbury, Texas. Sister Patricia Kirkland Grandchildren Dale, Paul, Matthew, Elizabeth, Melissa, Joey, Josh, Jessie, Sarah, and Thomas. Great and great-great grandchildren. Also numerous special grand- nieces Haley, Rosalie and Piper. Many numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Shirley retired from the Dayton Mental Health Center in 2000 after 30 years of service. She had an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Sinclair College. Shirley loved the Lord and her family and always put him first and sang praises to him in her music ministry for the past 50 years. Funeral Service 12 Noon, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Road, Dayton, Ohio. Pastor Larry Thomas and Pastor Lonnie Mitchell officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 11 am till the time of service on Wednesday at church. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel. Condolences www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020