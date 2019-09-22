|
KOSSOUDJI, Shirley Ann Age 82, of New Carlisle, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 19, 2019. Shirley was the Co/Owner and Founder of North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery for 56 years and was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was a great gardener and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Peter D.; daughter, Sherrie Kossoudji of Ann Arbor, MI; son & daughter-in-law, Rick & Lisa Kossoudji of Dayton; grandchildren, Heidi (John) Clarke, Dimitri (Amber) Kossoudji, Tiffani Kossoudji, Holli Kossoudji, all of Dayton; Alex (Kelly) Whatley, Carmen Whatley of Ann Arbor, MI; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Elyse, Erza, Luna & Otis; and many other relatives & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. & Celia F. Tipton; & brother, Burt Tipton. Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Trisagion Prayers at 6 PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Legacy Fund in Shirley's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019