|
|
ARNOLD, Shirley Jean Went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on Thursday, January 14, 1937. Shirley loved her life, her family, friends and all animals especially her African Grey Joey. She was preceded in death by her parents Jeff And Rosie (Buttery) Pardon, her husband Martin Arnold, A son Jeffery Smith, A granddaughter Brittany Hammel, she is survived by her daughters Vicki Smith her spouse Brian Morgan, Ronnie Michelle (Tipton) Hammel, her brothers Ray and Mabel Pardon, Howard Pardon; grandchildren, Storm Smith, Amanda Morgan, Cheyenne Morgan, Stefan Hammel, Brittney Smith and six great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Butler County, 532 S. Second Street, Hamilton (45011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park - Hamilton , 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio. www.HerbWalker.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020