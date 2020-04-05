Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
532 S 2nd St
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 273-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
532 S 2nd St
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home
532 S 2nd St
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
2421 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley ARNOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley ARNOLD


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley ARNOLD Obituary
ARNOLD, Shirley Jean Went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on Thursday, January 14, 1937. Shirley loved her life, her family, friends and all animals especially her African Grey Joey. She was preceded in death by her parents Jeff And Rosie (Buttery) Pardon, her husband Martin Arnold, A son Jeffery Smith, A granddaughter Brittany Hammel, she is survived by her daughters Vicki Smith her spouse Brian Morgan, Ronnie Michelle (Tipton) Hammel, her brothers Ray and Mabel Pardon, Howard Pardon; grandchildren, Storm Smith, Amanda Morgan, Cheyenne Morgan, Stefan Hammel, Brittney Smith and six great-grandchildren. Visitation is from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Butler County, 532 S. Second Street, Hamilton (45011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park - Hamilton , 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio. www.HerbWalker.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -