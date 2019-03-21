|
BAKER, Shirley Age 73, passed away Monday March 18, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1945 in Albany, Kentucky. She was a dedicated employee of the Dayton Daily News for 30 years. She had a love of animals, lighthouses, and her family. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Ron of 29 years; son Jeff Sumner (Joyce); stepchildren James Baker (Ronda) and Ronda Doster (Gary); grandchildren Laura, Scott, Brittany (Nick), Jackie (Alex), Sarah, Jordan, Rylee, Blayne and Gavyn; great grandchildren Arianna, Skylar, Elijah, AJ, Landon and Chase. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Sheridan (Corky). She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ila Littrell. A Funeral Service will be held 1PM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11AM until time of service at the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019