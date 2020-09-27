1/
Shirley BANKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BANKS, Shirley G. Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. Shirley was a Hostess at Mel-O-Dee Restaurant for 3 years and was a member of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Douglas. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, David; daughters & son-in-law, Deadre & Henry Bailey of New Carlisle, Jamie Cox-McMillon of Tipp City; sisters, Bea Yarger, Carolyn Leach, Nancy Moses and Debra Dobson, all of TN; 6 grandchildren; 2 special grandchildren, Harper & Champ; numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends. Private graveside service at the convenience of the family at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services Huber Heights Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved