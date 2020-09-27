Shirley BANKS

BANKS, Shirley G. Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. Shirley was a Hostess at Mel-O-Dee Restaurant for 3 years and was a member of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Douglas. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, David; daughters & son-in-law, Deadre & Henry Bailey of New Carlisle, Jamie Cox-McMillon of Tipp City; sisters, Bea Yarger, Carolyn Leach, Nancy Moses and Debra Dobson, all of TN; 6 grandchildren; 2 special grandchildren, Harper & Champ; numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends. Private graveside service at the convenience of the family at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



