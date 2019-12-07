Home

McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Shirley BRODSKY Obituary
BRODSKY, Shirley Marie Age 87, currently of St. Leonard's Center, Centerville, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Camp Release Township, MN one of 8 children born to Flavia (Schultz) and Gerald Olson. Shirley had been a switchboard operator with MN Bell. She retired from Friendly's Restaurant. She was accomplished at crocheting, making a blanket for each of her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling and was a fantastic cook. She was loved by friends and family and all the staff and residents at St. Leonard's Center. She is survived by husband: Kenneth Brodsky of Centerville; sons: David W. Brodsky (Juliet Firmansjah) of Seattle, WA; and Steven K. (Michelle) Brodsky of Xenia; brother: Wayne Olson; sisters: Geraldine Beste; Mae Beste; Joan Stabe; Audrey Collins and Judy Jensen; 5 grandchildren: Andrew and Krystal Brodsky; Daniel (Alyssa) Brodsky; Jocelyn (Kyle) Mills and Christopher Brodsky; and a great granddaughter: Abigail Marie Brodsky. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister: Erva Jenson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St. Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. Services will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, December 10th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Dr. Aaron Chivington officiating. She will be entombed at Valley View Memory Gardens. Friends may call Tuesday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019
