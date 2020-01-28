Home

BRUNER, Shirley Ann Kirkham Age 75, of Dublin, OH, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away January 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Dorotha Kirkham. Survived by children Jeff (Jodi) Bruner and Shelley (Sean) Weaver, grandchildren Alex, Erin, Seth and Tara, brother Bob (Diana) Kirkham, nieces Mindy (Pat) Kirkham Morgan, Jenny Kirkham Conway, great nieces and nephews Haley, Hunter, Emily and Connor. Private family service will be Wednesday morning at New Beginning Fellowship Church, 5920 Fletcher Chapel Rd., South Charleston, OH 45368. Burial at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Shirley's memory. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH 43026. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
