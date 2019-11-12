|
BUNCH (Geis), Shirley Age 79, of Bellbrook, passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1939 to Stephen and Cecelia Geis. Shirley is survived by her loving daughter, Nikki Hagler; granddaughter, Lindsay Hagler (Robert Cruz); 3 great-grandchildren, Zavier, Lucia, and Lyla; beloved sister, Stevie Hammons (Bob), and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard and son, Steve Lilly. Shirley retired from WPAFB. She enjoyed being a volunteer at Kettering Hospital and working with all of the wonderful people in the volunteer office. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Church of the Incarnation 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to . A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019