Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Germantown Union Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Shirley Burkholder Obituary
BURKHOLDER, Shirley J. Age 88 of Germantown passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at Brookdale Oakwood. She was born in Franklin, PA and retired from the Dupps Company after 28 years. Shirley enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading spy novels, music and dancing. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson Aaron Lakes, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Duane Burkholder, her daughters Linda (Nathan) Jones, Rebecca (Robert) Mitchell, and Kelly (Tom) Lakes, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Shirley loved her family dearly and loved spending time with them, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30am at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown, OH with her Pastor Matthew Patton officiating, interment immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
