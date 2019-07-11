|
|
BURNS, Shirley Jean 81, of Springfield, passed away July 8, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1938 in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Myrtle (Schantz) Austin. Shirley was a member of the Moose, the Eagles and the Union Club. She enjoyed fishing at Indian Lake and riding her bicycle. Survivors include one son and daughter- in-law; Todd and Carolyn Rapp, Springfield, three grandchildren, one great grandchild, two stepsons; James Burns and Richard (Sue) Burns, Florida, four step grandchildren, one step great grandchild and very dear friends; Homer Darbyshire and Anita Shotts. She was preceded in death by her husbands; William Rapp and Edwin Burns, one son; Terry Rapp and two brothers. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 11, 2019